Burnett Hayes Burgess, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Warren “Tommy” Eltringham Jr., 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mildred Early Kauffman, 91, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Donald Eugene Miller, 84, of Roanoke, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Hartman Ruddle, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mark Dwayne Snyder, 57, of Fisher, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
