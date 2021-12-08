Barbara Ann Connor, 67, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital at Mon General in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Elaine Blanche Creegan, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donna Ann Lucchese Huffman, 69, of Mount Solon, and formerly of Hot Springs, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by McLaughlin Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Stacey Lynn Alger Keller, 44, of Stanley, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Vicki Lynn Kershner, 43, of Fisher, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Inova Hospital in Falls Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Margaret Louise Wade Long, 95, of Mars, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Daniel Rusnak, 77, of Churchville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Gregory Allen Thomas, 69, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.