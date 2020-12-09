Col. Maurice Roger Baker, Ret., 73, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown, W.Va.
Betty Alice Bennett, 102, of Riverton, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Patricia Jean Cubbage, 68, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Louise Elizabeth Biller Hartman, 88, of Broadway, and formerly of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the home of her nephew.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Martin Monroe Ischinger, 80, of Fairfax, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eunice May Showalter Knicely, 84, of Dayton, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Virginia Alberta Long, 90, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Donald Wayne Lucas, 62, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Donald Lee See, 65, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Charles Henry Tibbits Jr., a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Melissa Lynne Whetzel, 53, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Nancy Lee Myers Wright, 93, of Roanoke, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.