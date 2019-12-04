Julia Marie Yesner Bragan of Luray died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia.
A. Douglas Brown, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Evelyn Esther Ritchie Dove, 89, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James J. Gildea, 101, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Cecil Dolan Mongold, 84, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Derwood “Derby” Clinton Secrist Jr., 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Michael Edward Shoemaker, 68, of New Market, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dorothy Burks Williams, 93, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Wisconsin.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
