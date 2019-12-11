Thomas Francis Ballweg of New Market died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Jack E. Ekey, 84, of New Market, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Laura Litten Hinkle, 83, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Arrawanna Beatrice Maze, 91, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Mitchell, 81, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Edwin Earl Rodger, 97, a resident at Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
John William Shirk, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
