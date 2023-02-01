Ernest Ray Evans Jr. of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Jean S. Goodwin, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph Hottinger, 68, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph L. "Joe" Laskey, 81, of Marlinton, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Stonerise Lewisburg Nursing Home in Ronceverte, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton, W.Va.
Christopher Lee Liskey, 51, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Agnes Lough, 91, of Dayton, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Lewis S. Propst, 70, of Westminster, Md., and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Julius Shook Jr., 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lowell Miller Texiere, 97, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
