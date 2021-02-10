Teresa “Terri” Berry Bowman, 65, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Harry Wayne Cooper, 79, of Edinburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Edna Roxanne Meadows Hughes, 75, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Jonathan Leander Lantz, 53, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Terry Lynn Martin, 57, of Grottoes, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Jane Elizabeth Nichols, 79, of Luray, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Brian Phillips, 47, of Rawley Springs, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Larry William Saufley, 74, of Rockingham, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Wyman, 78, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.