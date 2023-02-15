Debra Michael Brown, 71, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Susan Logan Craun, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rheba Louise Helmick, 75, of Onego, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basgaic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Paula Mae McDonald, 70, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Delmas Wayne Pratt, 74, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Thelma Ann Bolton Reich, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Elizabeth (Monger) Rimel, 78, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lois Ellen Tuckson, 67, of Clarksburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, W.Va.
Prentice Junior Via, 85, of Grottoes, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Michael Francis Windsor Jr., 51, of Fisher, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
