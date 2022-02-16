Betty White Browning, 93, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Vergie Mae (Hanna) Cartwright, 93, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Manfred General "Pete" Dean Sr., 85, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Keen Harper Frisk, 23, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Thomas Lee Martin, 78, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Hurst Newton, 39, of Whitefish, Mont., died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Port Republic.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charlotte “Faye” Shifflett, 80, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Lee “Tommy” Thompson, 63, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.