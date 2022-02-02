Irma Ruth (Powell) Atkins, 86, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ariel (Dean) Fix, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Prince William Hospital in Manassas.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Olivia Grace Floyd, 7, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joyce Ann Hoover, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Noelle Marian Atwood Ludlum, 98, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Connie Orebaugh Martz, 76, of Glen Allen, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at MCV Hospital in Richmond.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ian Tyler May, 35, of Broadway, died Nov. 20, 2021, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Maria “Mia” Irene Schrader, 97, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Neil "Ozzie" Douglas Simmons, 69, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bessie Elizabeth Turner, 87, of Stanley, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mike D. Woodward, 74, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.