Vista Angeline Good Campbell, 90, of Luray, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Paula Regina Fulk, 70, of Bergton, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Barry T. Haff, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ray Samuel Hansbrough, 81, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Moyers Hartman, 55, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Edward Louderback, 85, of Luray, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Wheeler Ragland, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Home in Vinton.
Richard "Rick" Everette Raines, 71, of Stuarts Draft, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Lewis B. Shifflett, 85, of Rocky Bar, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lula Mae (Keplinger) Shirk Tenney, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Medstar Health Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
