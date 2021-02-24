Paul “Dink” Thomas Austin, 71, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bishop Raeford L. “Ray” Black, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dorothy Elizabeth Cave, 83, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Edith Elaine Good, 85, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Avanell Bible Judy, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Joseph “Joe” Luther Sager Jr., of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Anna W. Wright, 88, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in a health care home in Penn Laird.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leonard Stephen Yurkovic, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
