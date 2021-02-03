David Eugene Baber, 68, of Dayton, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Lokey Birrell, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jose Luis Carrillo Gomez, 56, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mazie Myree Huffer, 98, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Gary Kimmel, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dorothy “Dot” Lillian Nickoles Koontz, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory in Sykesville, Md.
Doris Virginia Dean Lam, 91, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Charlie Anderson McCauley, 86, of Port Republic, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mary Ellen Rexroad Sites Miller, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bruce Wayne Monger, 66, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lois Ellen Hammer Offenbacker, 68, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Martha Jean Cooper Ransom, 85, of Moneta, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Harrisonburg.
Local arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Allen Shell, 66, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Thelma Jean Shifflett, 82, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Thane Keith “Chief” Wilkins, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
