Carson Cornelous Aleshire, 98, of Luray, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Debra B. Cook, 69, of Miamisburg, Ohio, and formerly of Briery Branch, Va., died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Arrangements are by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg.
Delta Moreland Dean, 83, of Elkton, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dee Samuel Huffman, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Robert "Bobby" William Mills, 75, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Patton, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Lindsey funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Jean Ritchie, 78, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Alva Paul Smith, 93, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Randolph Malcolm "Randy" Teter, 82, of Onego, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.