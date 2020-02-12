Lamont Paige Beahm, 95, of Stanley, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Richard Scott Cole, 50, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Loryce Margaret Heisel, 86, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Penn Laird, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arik James Knapp, 31, of Middletown, Md., died at National Hospital in Washington, D.C., as the result of an automobile accident on Feb. 4, 2020.
George Franklin Puffenbarger, 82, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Samuel Rodes, 65, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Evelyn H. White Rome, 96, of Berlin, N.J., died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home in Clementon, N.J.
Edgar Roland Skelton, 89, a resident at The Legacy, and formerly of Churchville, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Jeffery Kim Spiggle, 64, of Staunton, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Gene “Puzzy” Stewart Sr., 93, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Cedars Healthcare in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Samuel Everly Vaughan, 76, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
