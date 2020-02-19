Paul Michael Allebaugh, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Mario Dawson, 83, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Sue Dallas Good, 66, of Luray, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
John Edward Hinton, 75, of Dayton, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Shirley Huffman, 61, of Monterey, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Springs Nursing Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Thomas Wesley Miller, 61, of Verona, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Nina Rebecca Alt Sabo, 104, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roy Seekford, 86, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky.
Arrangements are being handled by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington, Ky.
Beverly Lena Shiflett, 59, of Elkton, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
William "Bill" Brooks White of Staunton died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.