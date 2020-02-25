Richard Carroll “Rick” Click, 67, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nancy Lee Potter Dull, 87, a resident of the Legacy of North Augusta in Staunton, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Isaac Nelson Good, 87, of Stanley died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Stanley.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Paul Simeon Heatwole, 94, of Dayton, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Shifflett Wyant, 93, of Penn Laird, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
