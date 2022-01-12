Susan Elaine Babkirk, 72, of Timberville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nancy Coffman, 58, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marjorie Young Leavell, 82, of Waynesboro, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Matthew Bruce Long, 44, of New Market, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
James Miller, 79, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz.
Arrangements are by Red Mountain Funeral Home in Mesa, Ariz.
Lonnie Rudolph Moomaw Sr., 92, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Barry Randolph Richards, 69, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
James B. "Lamont" Sampson, 79, of Stanley, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Emma Orell Shifflett, 87, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Ann Stultz, 82, of Broadway, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
