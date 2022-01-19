Beulah Ann “Bea” (Simmons) Bennett, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Glenn Brock, 67, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Edward Eugene “Gene” Pistenbarger, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mamie Belle (Bobo) Ratcliff, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Raymond Ratcliff, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Choice Health of Greene.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Catherine Kegley Ray, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Turner, 63, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Leroy Westfall, 88, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
