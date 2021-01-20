Dr. Henry C. Bowers III, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at VMRC.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William “Brooks” Corley Jr., 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barry Steven Custer, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Charles Marion Dixon, 92, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alberta (Hoey) Dobbs, 105, of Penn Laird, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Betty Jean Dean Hensley, 82, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Benjamin Partlow, 83, of Greensboro, N.C., died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Bernard “Bud” Carlton Shifflett, 95, formerly of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Blue Ridge Christian Home in Raphine.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Treva Joy Smith, 87, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Rosie Zona Sponaugle, 92, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Evelyn Eavey Edwards Thomas, 95, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Rockingham County, Va., died Dec. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Addison Funeral Home in Spring, Texas.
Marcella M. Wenzel, 87, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
