Ruth Ann Crawford died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Hawksbill Assisted Living in Luray.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Linda Chapman Daggy, 75, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Holsinger, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Glenna Bowman MacKenzie of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heishman's Funeral Home in Edinburg.
