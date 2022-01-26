Shirley Jean Beaghan, 87, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Rachel Ann Cline, 84, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Singers Glen.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Irene W. Dove, 95, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Susan Elaine Duckett, 48, of Keyser, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Walter Franklin Green IV, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Angel Dawn Joseph, 49, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling Arrangements.
Wilbur Clement Layman, 93, of VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Thompson Sterrett Lipscomb, 98, of Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, and formerly of Fairfield, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington.
Della Huffer Michael, 90, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ruby Harlow Wagner, 101, of Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Florida.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Wayne Wolfe Jr., 44, of Elkton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.