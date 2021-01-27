Lois Mae Keyser, 96, of Stanley, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Helen Louise Curry Minnick, 87, of Briery Branch, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral service in Bridgewater.
Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Poland-Jones, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
Kirby Rickard Jr., 87, of Stanley, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lucy Mae (Hott) Ruddle, 89, of Elkins, W.Va., and formerly of Riverton, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Colonial Place in Elkins.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Brendanne Phillips Saylor, 79, of Penn Laird, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
