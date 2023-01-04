James Donald DeLucas, 81, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Edward John Gaus III, 57, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Franklin as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Floyd Samuel "Sam" Johnson Jr., 67, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Annabelle Laura McDonald, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sharon Kay (Brooks) Shifflett of Crimora, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Joseph Francis Storrs, 63, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Charles Lee Whetzel, 78, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Linda Mae Wolfe, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
