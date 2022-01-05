Billy T. Baker, 75, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Douglas Mack Comer Jr., 53, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carl William Foltz, of New Market, died Nov. 25, 2021, at Inova Hospital.
Gregory Allen Gochenour, 69, of Luray, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Timothy Scott "Timmy" Lam, 41, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph Donald Mathias Sr., 86, formerly of Mathias, W.Va., died at the Brennity in Melbourne, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Bonnie Lue Breeden Shifflett, 67, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Annette Stroupe, 83, of Luray, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Joseph William Sturgeon, 69, of New Market, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Judy Ann Emswiler Williams, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
