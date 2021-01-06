George Walter “Tince” Conley Jr., 79, of Brandywine, W.Va., died at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Omar Elias Eby, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Allen Evans, 87, of Scherr, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Ruby Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Florence Adeline Montgomery Grimes, 96, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Esther Jean Hefner, 92, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Welford “Darrell” Meadows, 78, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Annabelle Lee Miller Payne, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Charles Pence, formerly of Winchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Dr. Howard McDonald Wilhelm, 92, of Staunton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
