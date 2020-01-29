Donald Arthur Barger, 83, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel Andrew Cline, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beryle Ann Cumbie, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ronald Clark Ludwig, 80, of Shawsville, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Horne Funeral Home & Crematory in Christiansburg.
Duffel “Steve” Watson, 68, of Afton, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston.
Robert Bell Woodworth, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.