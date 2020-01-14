Charles Loyd Back Sr., 91, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mary Margaret Weeks Earhart, 84, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Janet Elizabeth Weaver Yoder, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Goshen, Ind.
Arrangements are being handled by Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart, Ind.
