Linda Darlene Foltz Cubbage, 58, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Wilda Grace Donoughe, 87, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Ron Alexander Kinkead, 90, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Robert Lee Layman, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ellen Dorothea Carter Neal, 89, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeanne F. Rae, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jean M. Reynolds, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles F. “Liberace” Swank, 86, of Lancaster, Pa., formerly of Mount Carmel, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster.
Arrangements are by Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service in Elysburg, Pa.
