Fred Lee Brown, 72, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Harry James Dobbs III, 73, of Newark, Del., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.
Arrangements are by Doherty Funeral Home in Wilmington, Del.
Carrie Virginia (Pitsenbarger) Schulz of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roseann K. Szmagaj, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Elaine “Lanee” Long Wimer, 63, of Hinton, and formerly of Briery Branch, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
