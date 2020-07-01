Beatrice Carver Clark, of Keezletown, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Amanda Cody, 42, of Timberville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert James Daoust, 81, of Broadway, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ashley Nichole McDonald, 28, of Oldtown, Md., died along with her unborn son, Rowan Jackson McDonald, on Friday, June 26, 2020, near Moorefield, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jean Stoneberger Pettit, 92, of Luray, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Whispering Pines.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Richard Simmers, 78, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
