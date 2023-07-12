Branson Daniel Beery of Dayton, was stillborn Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carroll Shifflett Dean, 84, of Elkton, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Robert Francis "Bob" Green, 79, formerly of Singers Glen, died Monday, July 10, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Todd Keith Kellison, 57, of Luray, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Alan Joseph Liskey, 86, of Keezletown, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at The Phoenix at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Larry Wayne Neil, 55, of Weston, W.Va., died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
