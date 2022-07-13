Joynie Langdon Dickenson, 77, of Mount Clinton, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Dorothy O'Connor Gladden, 90, of Broadway, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Alice Perthenia Black Millan, 97, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Peter Francis Mullen, 74, of Roanoke, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Richard Pratt, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Janice Faye Shull, 68, of Stanardsville, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alma (Borror) Williams, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ferraba McCray Winegard, 89, of Verona, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hillside Assisted Living in Staunton.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.