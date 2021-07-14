Randolph Arbogast, 81, of Circleville, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Stuart Lionnel Bryant Jr., 63, of Staunton, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Timothy Wayne "Timmy" Dofflemyer, 60, of Luray, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann (Harlow) Holloway, 64, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Grottoes, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mary Frances Puffenbarger, 72, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
James D. "Danny" Shull, 74, formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Coquille, Ore.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Danny Burton Watkins, 62, of Timberville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
