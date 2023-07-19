George William Fellows, 81, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joey Allen Ketterman, 29, of Morgantown, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Algie Mallow, 59, of Beallsville, Md., and formerly of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janice Sorenson Rosenow, 88, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
