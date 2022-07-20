Sharon K. Coffman, 64, of Dayton, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Gilbert "Al" Allen Holton, 68, of Staunton, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Charles Grant “Dick” Richardson, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Paul "Dave" Stump, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
