William Woodrow "Bill" Hartman, 76, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lula Belle Hevener Kline, 86, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Beverly Ann Lawson, 82, of Singers Glen, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Russell Lawrence McIntyre, 71, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David V. Smith Sr., 51, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Darlene Shirley Nelson Stultz died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Crestwood, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
