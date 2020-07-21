Jerry Andrew Blair, 59, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Harry Leonard Fitzwater, 80, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha N. (Albert) Hartman, 98, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Frederick James Lees, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean McConnell, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Velma “Nedia” Geneva Rosson McCormick, 79, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
MaryAnn Mongold, 59, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Barbara Geneann (Moats) Parker, 79, of Dayton, Ohio, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Marcia Jo Ann Pearce of Mount Crawford, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Compassionate Cremation Services.
