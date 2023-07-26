Rita Elizabeth Arbaugh, 61, of Whitmer, W.Va., died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Janice "Jan" Lynne Gleason Baugher, 80, of Nicholasville, Ky., died Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Great Crossing Funeral and Cremation.
Edna Joan Curran, 83, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Richard Lee Evans, 58, of Timberville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by A Better Cremation in Fishersville.
Robert Joseph Fisher Jr., 78, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home.
Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. is handling arrangements.
Brian K. Hinkle, 47, of Fulks Run, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Edwin Roy Hinkle, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Valley Health Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Rebecca "Becky" (Rohrer) Hummel, 68, of Rockingham County, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Ellingson Kelly, 95, of Brightview Independent Living in Staunton, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Augusta Health.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
William "Bill" Carlton Riner, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara Ellen Shank, 69, of Rockingham, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jimmie Brooks Warner, 82, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
