J. Clyde Bowman, of Dayton, died Monday, July 25, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William P. Meadows, 62, of Elkton, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bobby" Wayne O'Brien III, 52, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
