Peggy Long Alexander, 79, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
June Ramey Bailey, 86, of Elkton, died Monday, July 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Leonie "Lynn" Marie Schultz, 91, of Bergton, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Indee Carter Wine, daughter of Dakota Dean and Sean Wine of Stanley, was stillborn Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
William Arthur "Bill" Wood, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
