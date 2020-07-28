Charles L. Baker Jr., 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Helen Riddle Creasy, 92, of Broadway, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Judy Ann Gordon, 69, of Churchvile, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Wendell Nelson Peacock Jr., 58, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Maxine (Arbogast) Heavener Reed, 78, formerly of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Shirley Morris Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Courtney Weatherholtz, 98, of New Market, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
