Corey Lee Bird, 36, of Luray, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Ann Blankenbicker, 97, of Rockingham, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham is handling arrangements.
Donald Craun, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Joseph Vincent DiRosario Sr., 59, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Susan Ann Frank Hawkins, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Keith Allen Higgs, 64, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Drexel Eugene Judd, 89, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gerald Wayne Kesner Sr., 73, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Virgil William "Willie" Miller, 83, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Connie Sampson Painter, 75, of Stanley, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Calvin Bradley Rodgers, 75, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Loretta Margaret Smith Shultz, 90, of Linville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lola Lee Christian Strickler, 81, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Gregory Lee “Greg” Williams, 69, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
