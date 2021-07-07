Marvin Dove, 72, of Timberville, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at VCU Hospital in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth “Pete” Eugene Golliday, 84, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frederick Ellsworth Hoke Sr., 91, of Grottoes, and formerly of Highland County and Pendleton, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Lloyd Randall “Randy” Meadows, 55, of Elkton, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dewayne Allen Warner, 55, of Cherry Grove, W.Va., died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
