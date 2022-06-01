Norman Edward Alger, 87, of Rileyville, died Monday, May 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ira Otis Cutlip Sr., 76, of Goochland, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Michael Shawn Dixon, 25, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Friday, May 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Delores June Elwood, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Debra "Debbie" Lynn Marazzo, 66, of Miramar, Fla., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Memorial South Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch.
Fred Eugene Miller, 72, of Verona, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Sarah Elizabeth Mason Moyers, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Burkholder House at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jane O'Donnell, 87, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Clifton Eldon "C.E." Rogers, 87, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Max Lewis Short, 88, of Luray, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
