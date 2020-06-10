Lorraine Kee Booton, 93, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Barry Worth Gatewood, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Camden Clark WVU Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Ohio Valley Cremation Society in Parkersburg, W.Va.
Ernest Erdine “Ernie” Lincoln III, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Irwin Pyles, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements
Janet Hottinger Riggleman, 77, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Living Waters Assisted Living in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Addison Jacob Showalter, 4, of Dayton, died Monday, June 8, 2020, as the result of a farming accident.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
