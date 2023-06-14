Dr. Churchill L. Blakey, 84, of Broadway, and formerly of Wenonah, N.J., died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Ronald Wade Crawford, 73, of Front Royal, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Lynnette Rochelle Dean, 64, of Elkton, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Augusta Health Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Janice Lawson Dunivan, 83, of Ruckersville, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Martha (Shumaker) Garton, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Alan Roy Shelly, 81, of Circleville, W.Va., died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
