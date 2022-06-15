Tamria Fay Clark, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timmy Delane Delawder, 70, of Broadway, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Nelson Lee Good, 95, of Broadway, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Philip Arthur Long Sr., 74, of Broadway, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Gary Lee Lusk, 81, of Stanley, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ethel “Pearl” Thompson, 78, of Broadway, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
