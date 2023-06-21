Hilda Dundas, 96, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Bear Funeral Home in Churchville is handling arrangements.
John Edward Humphreys, 63, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Margery Tench Kite, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles M. Peery Jr., 69, of New Market, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
William “Mac” Rittenhouse, 88, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Mavis Darlene Tusing, 84, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
