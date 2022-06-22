Samuel I. Bowman, 74, of Maurertown, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Ashley Marie Dunklin, of Llano, Texas, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. in Llano, Texas.
Charlotte Bernice Guy, 92, of Chester, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Lee "Donnie" "Okie" Lambert Jr., 68, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Averianna Nicole May, 2, of Hinton, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Norva Jean Rinaca, 77, of Shenandoah, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Choice Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Everett "Jake" Wayne See Sr., 89, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cathryn Elizabeth Frasier Seese, 98, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Edward "Eddie" Ray Shifflett, 77, of Elkton, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lewis Edward "Eddie" Thompson, 66, of Grottoes, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in Clarke County from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.